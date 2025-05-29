How the Arctic became a geopolitical flashpoint

The UK is working with Nato allies in the Arctic Circle to prepare for potential Russian aggression

Danish naval ship in the Arctic
A Royal Danish Navy warship on patrol off the coast near Nuuk in Greenland in April
By
published

The Arctic is "fast becoming an area of intense focus for geopolitical competition", said Foreign Secretary David Lammy during his recent visit to the region.

Russia has long eyed control over the Arctic for its military and economic significance. During Lammy's visit to Norway and Iceland, he observed joint military exercises between the UK and Norway – a show of strength from Western allies in what is becoming an increasingly important strategic area.

