Canada joins EU’s $170B SAFE defense fund

Canada Monday became the first non-European Union country to join the EU’s $170 billion Security Action for Europe initiative, giving Canadian defense firms expanded access to the European market.

SAFE is “part of a major drive” to get the EU “ready to defend itself by 2030 amid fears of a Russian attack and doubts about U.S. protection,” Reuters said.



“Welcome to SAFE, Canada!” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country’s “participation in SAFE will fill key capability gaps, expand markets for Canadian suppliers and attract European defense investment into Canada.” In a joint statement, the EU and Canada called the agreement the “next step” in their “deepening cooperation” and “symbolic” of their “shared priorities.”



Carney’s pivot to Europe comes as Canada “looks to diversify its military spending away from the United States” after President Donald Trump’s “actions — including launching a trade war and suggesting Canada become the 51st U.S. state — infuriated Canadians,” The Associated Press said. Canada’s government “continues to review the purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets to explore other options.”



Bringing another G7 partner into SAFE strengthens the program’s credibility as the EU “seeks to coordinate long-term weapons demand and ramp up Europe’s defense industrial base,” Politico said. Talks for the U.K. to join “broke down on Friday.” EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius Monday said all 19 participating European nations have submitted their spending plans, financed by low-interest SAFE loans, and 15 of those plans included “billions, not millions” to support Ukraine.

