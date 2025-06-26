Trump embraces NATO after budget vow, charm offensive

The president reversed course on his longstanding skepticism of the trans-Atlantic military alliance

President Donald Trump arrives at Dutch royal palace during NATO summit
Trump arrives at Dutch royal palace during NATO summit
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday reversed course on his longstanding skepticism of NATO, hailing the trans-Atlantic military alliance as "not a rip-off" at a summit in the Netherlands. Member nations pledged to increase their military budgets to 5% of GDP in the coming decade, rectifying a longtime complaint by Trump. Spain declined to commit to the NATO spending goals, however, prompting Trump to threaten Madrid with "twice as much" tariffs.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

