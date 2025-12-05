Trump tightens restrictions for work visas

The length of work permits for asylum seekers and refugees has been shortened from five years to 18 months

The Trump administration also ordered enhanced vetting for H-1B visa applicants
What happened

The Trump administration Thursday dramatically shortened the length of work permits for asylum seekers, refugees and other immigrants seeking humanitarian protections. New permits will be valid for 18 months, from five years previously.

The State Department separately ramped up its vetting for H-1B work visas, blocking applicants if they or their family members “have worked in areas that include activities such as misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking” and other forms of “censorship,” Reuters reported.

Who said what

The Department of Homeland Security said “forcing immigrants to renew their work permits more often” will give the government “more opportunities to re-vet them,” The Wall Street Journal said. But the “hundreds of thousands of people” likely affected by the change are the backbone of “meatpacking companies,” construction, and senior care, among other industries.

H-1B visas, reserved for highly skilled workers, are “crucial for U.S. tech companies which recruit heavily from countries including India and China,” Reuters said. The instruction to search LinkedIn and résumés to weed out any applicant “responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression” was conveyed in a Dec. 2 cable to all U.S. missions.



What next?

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on “allegedly leaked documents,” but said President Donald Trump “himself was the victim of this kind of abuse when social media companies locked his accounts” and “he does not want other Americans to suffer this way.” The visa moves “align with” Trump’s “threats of a slew of aggressive actions to curtail legal migration” after a National Guard member was killed outside the White House last month, Bloomberg said.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

