H-1B visa debate sparks MAGA infighting
In defense of the visa program, Elon Musk traded barbs with MAGA supporters over their staunchly anti-immigration stance
Some of President-elect Donald Trump's staunchest supporters publicly argued over the merits of the H-1B visa program and the thousands of people from overseas who have benefited from it. The debate devolved into a very public civil war within Trump's coalition, involving far-right pundits and his billionaire tech mogul backers. The fissure between the two factions seemed to stem from diverging interests in the immigration program, showing some early cracks in Trump's expanded MAGA alliance.
Background
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the H-1B visa is meant for professionals with a "theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge" and a bachelor's degree or higher in their field. Recipients with the visa may work in the country for three years, which could be extended to up to six years. A U.S. company must have offered applicants temporary employment at a wage that's not lower than that paid to similarly qualified workers.
The latest
A disagreement over the legal immigration of H-1B visa recipients led to a public spat online between high-profile Trump supporters, "signifying a potential rift between Trump's core nationalist base and technology executives who have come to support him," said The Washington Post. Political activist Laura Loomer stirred the anti-H-1B discourse after criticizing the president-elect's appointment of Sriram Krishnan, a tech investor born in India, as an artificial intelligence adviser. Loomer argued on X that Krishnan's stance on bringing skilled foreign workers into the country contradicts Trump's "America First" vision. Loomer falsely claimed Krishnan sought to remove all caps on H-1B visas.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tech mogul Elon Musk clashed with some far-right Trump supporters on his platform X after he defended the tech industry's use of H-1B to recruit highly skilled workers overseas. "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H-1B," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on X. "I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend." The visa discourse "erupted into a full-blown storm" following comments from Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk's co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency, CNN said. Ramaswamy pointed the finger at American culture, education standards, and children's TV that have "venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long."
Loomer retaliated with a slew of racist posts describing Indians as "third world invaders" with low IQs while dubbing the clash a "civil war" between Trump's far-right base and the "tech bros" that have been supporting him. Steve Bannon, who served in the first Trump administration, called the H-1B visa program a "total and complete scam" on his "War Room" podcast. Silicon Valley leaders are "taking American jobs and bringing over what essentially become indentured servants at lower wages," he said. Pushback against Musk's position reportedly led his platform to revoke several blue check mark verifications, including Loomer's. "So much for free speech," she said in an X post. "Quite totalitarian, if you ask me."
The reaction
Trump seemingly aligned himself with Musk and Ramaswamy and said he has "always been in favor of the visas" in an interview with the New York Post. "That's why we have them. I have many H-1B visas on my properties," he said, calling it a "great program."
Whether this heated public debate will affect policy in Trump's second administration remains to be seen. There is no "modern precedent for a faction of a president's power base being led by someone as rich, mercurial and powerful as Musk with immediate access to a mighty social media network," Stephen Collinson said at CNN. The president-elect promised to reduce prices, but he has chosen chiefly a Cabinet of billionaires and millionaires who have not had to "worry about such matters for years." If Trump's Cabinet secretaries are as "zealous in pursuing their personal goals as Musk," his administration's policy may "appear inconsistent and out of touch."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
What went wrong at Nissan?
In the Spotlight And will a merger with Honda make the difference?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Appeals court kills FCC net neutrality rule
Speed Read A U.S. appeals court blocked Biden's effort to restore net-neutrality rules
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden expected to block Japanese bid for US Steel
Speed Read The president is blocking the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Regret can be toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
2024: the year of the gender divide
In the Spotlight A growing ideological rift between young men and women was felt on a global scale this year
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Who can be House speaker? Asking for Elon.
The Explainer The Constitution is silent about whether non-members of Congress can be elected House speaker
By David Faris Published
-
2024: the year of the X-odus
IN THE SPOTLIGHT How a year of controversy turned social media juggernaut X into 2024's hottest platform to leave
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
2024: the year of conspiracy theories
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Global strife and domestic electoral tensions made this year a bonanza for outlandish worldviews and self-justifying explanations
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'All too often, we get caught up in tunnel vision'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Democrats blame 'President Musk' for looming shutdown
Speed Read The House of Representatives rejected a spending package that would've funding the government into 2025
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Does Trump have the power to end birthright citizenship?
Today's Big Question He couldn't do so easily, but it may be a battle he considers worth waging
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published