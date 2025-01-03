H-1B visa debate sparks MAGA infighting

In defense of the visa program, Elon Musk traded barbs with MAGA supporters over their staunchly anti-immigration stance

Illustration of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer and Vivek Ramaswamy
Tech mogul Elon Musk clashed with some far-right Trump supporters after he defended the tech industry's use of H-1B visas to recruit highly skilled workers overseas
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Some of President-elect Donald Trump's staunchest supporters publicly argued over the merits of the H-1B visa program and the thousands of people from overseas who have benefited from it. The debate devolved into a very public civil war within Trump's coalition, involving far-right pundits and his billionaire tech mogul backers. The fissure between the two factions seemed to stem from diverging interests in the immigration program, showing some early cracks in Trump's expanded MAGA alliance.

Background

