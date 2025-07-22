Are we facing a summer of riots?

Anti-immigrant unrest in Essex has sparked fears of further protests and disorder

Illustration of an ice cream cone with a Molotov cocktail in place of a chocolate flake
A government-commissioned report published in March 2024 found that Whitehall is unprepared for rising threats to social cohesion
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Nearly a year after the Southport riots, tensions are rising again as violent protests followed the alleged sexual assault of a teenager in Essex.

More than 100 people gathered on Sunday evening outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, which is believed to house asylum seekers. The protests began on Thursday, peacefully at first, after a 41-year-old asylum seeker from Ethiopia, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with three counts of sexual assault, including allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. He denied all the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸