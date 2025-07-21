Who stands to gain – and lose – from 16-year-old voters?

Many assume Labour will benefit but move could 'backfire' if Greens, a new hard-left party or Reform continue to pick up momentum

Photo composite illustration of a close up of a teenager&#039;s dental braces and a hand casting a ballot
'There's no reason to think 16 and 17-year-olds would break away from the pattern of young people leaning to the left'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

One and a half million 16 and 17-year-olds will be eligible to vote at the next general election, in the biggest shake-up of UK electoral laws in a generation.

Announcing the plans last week, deputy PM Angela Rayner said the changes were about strengthening democracy, not "trying to rig votes for a particular party". And, although many may assume the move will boost Labour's electoral chances, the reality may not be as clear-cut as that.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸