Who will win the battle for the soul of the Green Party?

An ideological divide is taking root among the environmentalists

Adrian Ramsay, Green Leader
Current co-leader Adrian Ramsay is standing again and has the backing of the party's establishment
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
By
published

In the midst of a leadership election, the Green Party is facing an ideological reckoning.

Voting opened for members on 1 August, pitting current co-leader Adrian Ramsay and his new running mate Ellie Chowns against "insurgent candidate" Zack Polanski, said Channel 4 News. Polanski, the "gay, Jewish, London Assembly member from Manchester", is "standing on an eco-populist platform, promising to out-Farage Nigel Farage". But Ramsay and Chowns are worried his "new direction" will narrow the appeal of the Greens to just the progressive left.



Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

