Zack Polanski: the 'eco-populist' running for Green Party leader

'Insurgent' party deputy is making a bid to take the Greens further to the left

Zack Polanski addressing striking Science Museum and Natural History Museum security workers in 2024
'Cleary defined left-populist message': a win for Zack Polanski (pictured above) would mean a 'gear change' in Green Party strategy
(Image credit:  Mark Kerrison / In Pictures via Getty Images)
By
published

The Labour Party is "extraordinarily fortunate that the Green Party are shit". That was the "withering" verdict of an anonymous minister after Labour's recent underwhelming local-election performance. Keir Starmer's government may have "imploded" over cuts to support for the elderly and disabled but the Greens have "flatlined" in the polls, leaving Reform UK as the "main receptacle for popular disillusionment", said Owen Jones in The Guardian.

"Could that finally change?" Zack Polanski, the Green Party's deputy leader and a London Assembly member, has launched a bid for leadership, "with a pitch representing a gear shift in strategy" for the party. Once a Liberal Democrat activist, Polanski is "now firmly on the party's left and is offering a clearly defined left-populist message".

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

