Donald Trump, Greenland and how to buy an island

US 'ownership and control an absolute necessity' says Trump even as PM states North Atlantic island 'not for sale and will never be'

Greenland flag flies over the village of Igaliku
Greenland is the world's largest island but home to just 57,000 people
(Image credit: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump Jr. has taken a "very long personal day trip" to Greenland after his father once again floated the idea the US should buy the Danish territory.

Announcing his pick for US ambassador to Denmark, President-Elect Donald Trump stated that "ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity" for US national security, especially in the face of growing encroachment by Russia and China.

