Germany's elections: from dull to high drama

Surge of far-right AfD threatens to upend mainstream coalition politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Robert Habeck (Greens), Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Alice Weidel (AfD) take part in TV debate, 16 February
Heated talk: Olaf Scholz (SPD), Robert Habeck (Greens), Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Alice Weidel (AfD) in election debate
(Image credit: Kay Nietfeld-Pool/Getty Images)
By
published

Elections in Germany "are usually dull affairs" but, as Germans head for the polls this weekend, "this time it's different", said Sky News commentator Adam Boulton.

The country's proportional voting system, and the decades-old agreement between the mainstream parties to work together to exclude the far-right, "usually means that there is not much change in Germany's political settlement". But the "emergence of a challenger party on the far right which is commanding significant levels" of voter support, risks throwing the mainstream "into turmoil".

