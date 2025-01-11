Elon Musk's support for AfD makes waves in Germany

The tech billionaire has faced a vocal backlash after backing far-right movement shunned by mainstream parties

With a Make Germany Great Again baseball cap on display in the background, a blurred close up of AfD co-leader Alice Weidel
With a Make Germany Great Again baseball cap on display in the background, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel takes part in a live discussion on X hosted by Elon Musk
He played a crucial role in Donald Trump's election victory; he has launched scathing attacks on the UK's Keir Starmer; and now, Elon Musk is meddling in our politics too, said Hannes Niemeyer in Frankfurter Rundschau (Frankfurt). Ahead of Germany's federal elections in February, the billionaire has been using his X/Twitter site to urge people to vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

But what has really enraged Germany's political classes is an opinion piece he wrote in the Sunday edition of Die Welt, in which he described the country as on "the brink of economic and cultural collapse". "The description of AfD as far-right is made obviously false simply by noting that Alice Weidel, the party leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka!" he added. "Does that sound like Hitler to you?" A fierce backlash ensued: Die Welt's opinion editor resigned, and Musk was subjected to a barrage of cross-party criticism. But it hasn't put him off: on the contrary, he has stepped up his attacks on Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other establishment figures.

