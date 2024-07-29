Is Tesla finally in real financial trouble?

Elon Musk's once-dominant electric vehicle company is facing falling profits and unfulfilled promises of future advances

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
2023 was a high point of sorts for Tesla Inc. Just two years after becoming the first trillion-dollar automaker in history, the crown jewel of billionaire Elon Musk's tech empire saw its Model Y line supplant Toyota's RAV4s and Corollas as the best selling cars on Earth. That Tesla has become a juggernaut in not only the electric vehicle field but the automotive industry at-large in less than two decades after its first car rolled off the assembly line is undeniable. 

Similarly undeniable, though, are the struggles Tesla has faced recently. Increased competition in the market coupled with recalls, rollout challenges and a renewed focus on CEO Musk's personal and political output have contributed to a newfound sense that a brand once virtually synonymous with electric vehicles may not have the horsepower it once enjoyed. Tesla stock last week tumbled after the company's second-quarter profit dropped more than 40% from the previous year. The drop is a "stark contrast for a company that grew to become the world's most valuable automaker on surging sales and profitability," CNN said. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

