Scientists discover cause of massive sea star die-off

A bacteria related to cholera has been found responsible for the deaths of more than 5 billion sea stars

A giant sunflower sea star
The sunflower sea star has been worst-hit, plummeting in number by more than 90%
(Image credit: Brent Durand / Getty Images)
What happened

Researchers said Monday that a bacteria related to cholera was responsible for the deaths of more than 5 billion sea stars off the Pacific Coast of North America since 2013. The discovery, reported in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, appears to solve a mystery that baffled marine biologists for more than a decade.

