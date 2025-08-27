SpaceX breaks Starship losing streak in 10th test

The Starship rocket's test flight was largely successful, deploying eight dummy satellites during its hour in space

SpaceX Starship rocket launches from south Texas
 Elon Musk's SpaceX 'experienced dramatic failures in four recent tests'
(Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

SpaceX Tuesday evening conducted a largely successful 10th test flight of its mammoth Starship rocket, with both the upper stage and rocket booster making it back to Earth intact and simulating soft vertical landings in the ocean before exploding, as anticipated. In a first for Starship, the uncrewed spacecraft deployed eight dummy satellites during its hour in space.

Who said what

The "successful demo came after a year of mishaps" for Elon Musk's massive rocket, The Associated Press said. After an impressive fifth launch last year, SpaceX "experienced dramatic failures in four recent tests," The Washington Post said.

Tuesday's "nearly flawless" mission was a "likely relief to both SpaceX and NASA," which is "counting on Starship as the lander to put its astronauts on the moon in the coming years," The New York Times said. Musk also has "much riding on the rocket," envisioning it as a reusable vehicle to "carry satellites, scientific devices and, eventually, astronauts," including to Mars, The Wall Street Journal said.

What next?

SpaceX "appeared to achieve all of their test objectives," but they are still probably "six months behind where they wanted to be" due to this year's earlier failures, Todd Harrison from the American Enterprise Institute told the Times. "If they can get another test flight within six weeks or so, they can start to catch up."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

