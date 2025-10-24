Dinosaurs were thriving before asteroid, study finds
The dinosaurs would not have gone extinct if not for the asteroid
What happened
Dinosaurs appear to have been thriving before a giant asteroid hit the Earth 66 million years ago, paleontologists working in New Mexico said Thursday in the journal Science. Experts have long debated whether the asteroid was the final blow to a dinosaur population already in decline or if it cut short a flourishing reptilian dynasty.
Who said what
Using “two high-tech dating techniques” on fossil beds in northwest New Mexico’s Ojo Alamo Formation, the paleontologists determined that a wide range of dinosaur species lived in the area within 380,000 years of the mass extinction event, a “blink of the eye in the geological record,” The Washington Post said. That implies “dinosaurs were still going strong up to the moment the asteroid hit,” not “gradually wasting away to extinction as many paleontologists once believed,” said study coauthor Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh.
Researchers not involved in the study had mixed responses. The “new evidence” is “very exciting,” but “this is just one location, not a representation of the complexity of dinosaur faunas at the time,” said University of Bristol paleontologist Mike Benton. Philip Mannion at University College London told The New York Times that the “robust” analysis showed that if not for the asteroid, “the Age of Dinosaurs would almost certainly have continued for much longer and might even still be the case today.”
What next?
Dinosaur fossils have been found on every continent, but “accurately dating them can be a challenge,” The Associated Press said. “More work needs to be done to date those sections,” said study coauthor Dan Peppe at Baylor University. But so far, “it seems like the same pattern that we’re seeing in North America is holding up globally.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump pardons crypto titan who enriched family
Speed Read Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to enabling money laundering while CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange
-
FBI nabs dozens in alleged NBA gambling ring
Speed Read Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier are among 34 people indicted in connection with federal gambling investigations
-
Political cartoons for October 24
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the news cycle, opening of the new White House ballroom, AI data centers taking over, and more
-
The moon is rusting
Under the radar The Earth is likely to blame
-
Africa could become the next frontier for space programs
The Explainer China and the US are both working on space applications for Africa
-
NASA reveals ‘clearest sign of life’ on Mars yet
Speed Read The evidence came in the form of a rock sample collected on the planet
-
SpaceX breaks Starship losing streak in 10th test
speed read The Starship rocket's test flight was largely successful, deploying eight dummy satellites during its hour in space
-
Atoms into gold: alchemy's modern resurgence
Under the radar The practice of alchemy has been attempted for thousands of years
-
Hurricanes are not exclusive to Earth. They can happen in space.
Under the radar These storms may cause navigational problems
-
Rabbits with 'horns' sighted across Colorado
speed read These creatures are infected with the 'mostly harmless' Shope papilloma virus
-
Lithium shows promise in Alzheimer's study
Speed Read Potential new treatments could use small amounts of the common metal