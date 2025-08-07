Lithium shows promise in Alzheimer's study
Potential new treatments could use small amounts of the common metal
What happened
Researchers at Harvard Medical School reported Wednesday that the depletion of lithium in the brain appears to play a significant role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, open up possibilities for new treatments using small amounts of the common metal, found in several foods and drinking water.
Who said what
The Harvard study could be the "holy grail that prevents and even reverses Alzheimer's," The Boston Globe said. Feeding a small dose of lithium orotate to lithium-deprived "aging mice" with fading memories "actually reverted their memory to the young adult, six-month level," study leader Bruce Yankner, a professor of genetics and neurology, told The Washington Post. "It seems to somehow turn back the clock," he told the Globe.
Yankner's team found that lithium was the only trace metal significantly depleted in the brains of people with early-stage memory loss, bolstering previous studies that tied lithium to lower dementia rates. Genetics and lifestyle also play a role in Alzheimer's, said MIT neuroscientist Li-Huei Tsai, but Yankner's "very exciting" study "provides a very important piece of the puzzle."
What next?
"The obvious impact is that because lithium orotate is dirt cheap, hopefully we will get rigorous, randomized trials testing this very, very quickly," Matt Kaeberlein, a University of Washington expert on the biology of aging, told the Post. Yankner said that in his lab, the Trump administration's freeze on federal funding to Harvard "will significantly limit our progress going forward."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
ICE scraps age limits amid hiring push
Speed Read Anyone 18 or older can now apply to be an ICE agent
-
Trump's global tariffs take effect, with new additions
Speed Read Tariffs on more than 90 US trading partners went into effect, escalating the global trade war
-
August 7 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the presidential fitness test, NPR cuts, and parental discretion at the WNBA
-
Scientists discover cause of massive sea star die-off
Speed Read A bacteria related to cholera has been found responsible for the deaths of more than 5 billion sea stars
-
'Thriving' ecosystem found 30,000 feet undersea
Speed Read Researchers discovered communities of creatures living in frigid, pitch-black waters under high pressure
-
Scientists want to regrow human limbs. Salamanders could lead the way.
Under the radar Humans may already have the genetic mechanism necessary
-
New York plans first nuclear plant in 36 years
Speed Read The plant, to be constructed somewhere in upstate New York, will produce enough energy to power a million homes
-
Dehorning rhinos sharply cuts poaching, study finds
Speed Read The painless procedure may be an effective way to reduce the widespread poaching of rhinoceroses
-
Breakthrough gene-editing treatment saves baby
speed read KJ Muldoon was healed from a rare genetic condition
-
Sea lion proves animals can keep a beat
speed read A sea lion named Ronan beat a group of college students in a rhythmic dance-off, says new study
-
Humans heal much slower than other mammals
Speed Read Slower healing may have been an evolutionary trade-off when we shed fur for sweat glands