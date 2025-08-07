Lithium shows promise in Alzheimer's study

Potential new treatments could use small amounts of the common metal

Harvard&#039;s Dr. Bruce Yankner
The Trump administration's freeze on federal funding to Harvard 'will significantly limit our progress going forward,' said study leader Dr. Bruce Yankner
(Image credit: Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

Researchers at Harvard Medical School reported Wednesday that the depletion of lithium in the brain appears to play a significant role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, open up possibilities for new treatments using small amounts of the common metal, found in several foods and drinking water.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

