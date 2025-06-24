New York plans first nuclear plant in 36 years

The plant, to be constructed somewhere in upstate New York, will produce enough energy to power a million homes

Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New York
'This is not your grandparents' nuclear reactor,' promised New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
(Image credit: Lauren Petracca / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Monday said she had ordered the state's public energy utility to build New York's first new nuclear power plant since 1989. The plant, to be constructed somewhere in upstate New York for an unknown cost, will produce at least a gigawatt of energy, enough to power a million homes. New York's three active nuclear plants produce 3.3 gigawatts, or about 20% of the state's power.

