The pros and cons of nuclear power

Nuclear power is having a moment. After decades of plant closures, "the long controversial power source is gaining backers," Evan Halper reports at The Washington Post. Climate activists like that nukes don't emit carbon at the same level as fossil fuels, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of weaning the world off of imported fossil fuels.

In California, officials are reconsidering plans to shut down the state's last nuclear plant. "While the facility's fate remains uncertain, the fact that solar- and wind-loving California is even talking about extending its life marks a turning point in the global debate over nuclear power," Mark Chediak and Will Wade write for Bloomberg. Here is why you might start seeing more nuclear power plants built in your state — and why there might be some downsides.

Pro: It's good for the climate

"Nuclear power isn't a renewable energy source like solar or wind power, but it is emissions-free, meaning it doesn't produce the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming," Soumya Karlamangla writes in The New York Times. "In the U.S., half of our carbon-free energy comes from nuclear reactors." That's a real benefit "as fires and heat waves worsen in the Golden State."

"Nuclear energy is the largest source of carbon-free energy in the U.S. by a huge margin and it has a major role to play in confronting the global climate challenge," adds Daniel B. Poneman at Scientific American. Even if new reactors aren't built, it's important to stop shutting down existing reactors because "for every reactor that prematurely shuts down, our carbon dioxide emissions rise by about 5.8 million metric tons per year," which is akin to "burning more than 648 million gallons of gasoline — the equivalent of filling up an NFL stadium with gasoline and setting it on fire." His conclusion: "Common sense tells us that if we are facing an existential crisis, every available zero-carbon technology must be called into service."

Con: Nuclear power still leaves a nasty mess behind

"Nobody has yet given a satisfactory answer to the question of what to do with thousands of metric tons of high-level nuclear waste, some of which can remain radioactive, and thereby lethal, for up to 300,000 years," Anna Gross and Sarah White write in Financial Times. Nuclear waste sites can be found in 14 countries, but critics worry they "are sitting ducks for terrorist organisations and that they could potentially cause catastrophic spills or fires." Even under ideal conditions, "the cost of maintaining these sites can be extraordinary, and last for decades."