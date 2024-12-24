Florida has a sinking condo problem

Scientists are (cautiously) ringing the alarms over dozens of the Sunshine State's high-end high-rises

Photo collage of a Miami condo being circled by sharks
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

For as long as humans have endeavored to build upwards toward the sky, they have also been forced to contend with inexorable laws of nature — ones that are not always so accommodating to our species' vertical endeavors. In the modern era, that tension is perhaps best exemplified in Florida, where coastal erosion, sinkholes, and other environmental factors have become a constant challenge in the march toward upward construction.

Nearly three dozen structures along Florida's southern coast sank an "unexpected" amount between 2016 and 2023, according to a report released this month by researchers at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science. All told, "35 buildings along the Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach coastline are experiencing subsidence, a process where the ground sinks or settles," the school said in a press release announcing the results of its research. Although it's generally understood that buildings can experience subsidence "up to several tens of centimeters during and immediately after construction," this latest study shows that the process can "persist for many years." What do these new findings mean for Miami-area residents, and our understanding of how to build bigger, safer buildings in general?

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
