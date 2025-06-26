Bacteria can turn plastic waste into a painkiller

The process could be a solution to plastic pollution

Illustration depicting pills, bacteria under a magnifying glass, and a plastic water bottle
Paracetamol is produced using crude oil, but using E.coli would make production carbon-free
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
Devika Rao
By
published

Tylenol could potentially be made greener and cheaper with the help of bacteria. Scientists were able to use a bacterial chemical reaction to convert a plastic water bottle into paracetamol with no environmental strain. This development could alter the way drugs are produced and provide a much-needed solution to the plastic pollution problem.

Plastic pills

Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

