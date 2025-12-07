Political cartoons for December 7

Sunday’s political cartoons include the Trump-tanic, AI Santa, and the search for a moderate Republican

By
published

An inset image of Pete Hegseth is at top left. He says &amp;ldquo;Kill them all!&amp;rdquo; The rest of the image shows a sinking boat that resembles the Titanic but is named Trump-Tanic. Elephant-looking survivors float on escape rafts. One says, &amp;ldquo;I just want to get out of range of Pete Hegseth..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An entitled-looking boy sits on the edge of Santa&amp;rsquo;s chair in this cartoon. Santa is not there. A Christmas tree is in the background and the boy&amp;rsquo;s mother and little sister wait to go next. There is a laptop computer in the chair labeled &amp;ldquo;AI.&amp;rdquo; The boy says, &amp;ldquo;You know what I want! I shouldn&amp;rsquo;t have to ask!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a robe and sandals carries a candle-lit lamp on streets of modern-day Washington DC. He speaks to a man in a suit and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m looking for a moderate Republican.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸