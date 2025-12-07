Political cartoons for December 7
Sunday’s political cartoons include the Trump-tanic, AI Santa, and the search for a moderate Republican
Trump’s poll collapse: can he stop the slide?
Talking Point President who promised to ease cost-of-living has found that US economic woes can’t be solved ‘via executive fiat’
Codeword: December 7, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
Crossword: December 7, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
5 sleeper hit cartoons about Sleepy Don
Cartoon Artists take on cabinet meetings, a sleepy agenda, and more
Political cartoons for December 6
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include a pardon for Hernandez, word of the year, and more
5 criminally underrated cartoons about Pete Hegseth’s war crime
Cartoon Artists take on USS Hegseth, rats leaving the sinking ship, and more
Political cartoons for December 5
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include DOJ censorship, bombing the New York Times, and more
Political cartoons for December 4
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a nap for Donald Trump, rage bait of the year, artificial intelligence turning on its master and more
Political cartoons for December 3
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include bots on the rise, Donald Trump's daily schedule, Pete Hegseth, and more
Political cartoons for December 2
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include advent chocolates, Ali MAGA, and more
49 political cartoons from November 2025
Cartoons Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump and the Epstein files, the government shutdown, the gilded White House ballroom, and more.