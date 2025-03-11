How worried should we be about microplastics in our brains?

Average human brain contains enough plastic fragments to make a spoon

Illustration of a brain covered in microplastic particles
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Microplastics have been found in human blood, semen, breast milk, placental tissue and bone marrow, but their presence in the human brain is particularly "troubling", wrote Ben Spencer, science editor of The Times.

A recent University of New Mexico study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, found that levels of microplastics in brain-tissue samples from people who had died in 2024 were 50% higher than in similar samples from people who had died in 2016 – and the brain samples contained up to 30 times more microplastics than samples from the kidneys and liver.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸