How worried should we be about microplastics in our brains?
Average human brain contains enough plastic fragments to make a spoon
Microplastics have been found in human blood, semen, breast milk, placental tissue and bone marrow, but their presence in the human brain is particularly "troubling", wrote Ben Spencer, science editor of The Times.
A recent University of New Mexico study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, found that levels of microplastics in brain-tissue samples from people who had died in 2024 were 50% higher than in similar samples from people who had died in 2016 – and the brain samples contained up to 30 times more microplastics than samples from the kidneys and liver.
What are microplastics?
Microplastics are tiny shards, fragments and flakes of plastic that measure less than 5mm in length. They can be created as larger plastic debris disintegrates and they also exist as microbeads in health and beauty products, such as toothpaste, and skin cleansers and exfoliators. Microplastics pass easily through water-filtration systems, so end up in oceans and rivers, lakes and seas, and have been found in household water supplies and bottled water.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Toxicologist Matthew Campen, from the University of New Mexico and a named author on the tissue-sample study, estimates he could "isolate about 10g of plastics from a donated human brain – that's about the weight of an unused crayon", said Nature.
Should we be worried?
Concentrations of microplastics in the human body seem to be increasing year by year, as the University of New Mexico study results confirm.
The researchers also found higher microplastic levels in the brains of people who had had a dementia diagnosis – although, the researchers stressed, the correlation does not necessarily indicate a connection.
The implications are "concerning", Antonis Myridakis, lecturer in environmental sciences at Brunel University of London, told The Times. "But it is too early to draw conclusions about direct health risks."
The study authors said their findings highlight a "critical need to better understand the routes of exposure and uptake of microplastics" and the "potential health consequences" for the human body, "particularly in the brain".
What can we do?
Microplastics are "so small, tough and long-lasting that, when they get embedded in tissue itself, we cannot dislodge them", wrote Spencer in the Times. The key, therefore, is reducing our exposure in the first place, and changing how we drink and eat can make a big difference.
Switching from bottled to filtered tap water could reduce microplastic intake from 90,000 to 4,000 particles a year, Canadian doctors, commenting on the University of New Mexico study, said. Ditching plastic teabags could also help, as well as no longer heating food in plastic containers. "Using glass or stainless-steel" containers instead can avoid releasing "staggering amounts of microplastics – up to 4.22 million per square centimetre – in just three minutes".
And there is some cause for hope, Tamara Galloway, professor of ecotoxicology at Exeter University told The Times. Although microplastic concentrations in our organs are currently increasing, "the reverse to that is, if we were to reduce exposure, we could reduce the concentrations" in our bodies, too.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Milaidhoo: a foodie haven in the Maldives
The Week Recommends From cooking classes to floating fine dining, immerse yourself in local cuisine at this tranquil resort
By Ann Lee Published
-
What to expect from the Spring Statement
Will Chancellor Rachel Reeves stick to her fiscal rules?
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: March 11, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Microplastics accumulating in human brains, study finds
Speed Read The amount of tiny plastic particles found in human brains increased dramatically from 2016 to 2024
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The hidden cost of lead exposure on American mental health
Under The Radar Millions of mental health diagnoses have been linked to childhood lead exposure in new study
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Flame retardants found in black plastics could have health consequences
Under the Radar Time to replace your kitchen tools
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The EEE virus is spreading in the US
The Explainer The mosquito strikes again
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The US is at risk for dengue fever
The explainer The buzz surrounding the mosquito-borne illness
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
US bans final type of asbestos
Speed Read Exposure to asbestos causes about 40,000 deaths in the U.S. each year
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How love impacts your health
The Explainer Turns out you actually can die of a broken heart
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Pros and cons of day-time naps
Pros and cons A snooze improves cognitive function and mood but sleep is also linked to obesity and underlying health issues
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published