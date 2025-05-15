Brazil has a scorpion problem

Venomous arachnids are infesting country's fast-growing cities

A Brazilian scorpion
More than 1.1 million scorpion stings were reported in Brazil between 2014 and 2023
(Image credit: Will Figueiredo / Shutterstock)
By
published

Scorpions are "taking over" Brazil's cities, scientists have warned. And with these infestations comes a huge rise in stinging incidents, some of them fatal, and often caused by Brazilian yellow scorpions, known for their extremely toxic venom.

Climate change and urbanisation have been blamed for the exploding scorpion population and, experts say, it might already be impossible to stop.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

