The mental health crisis affecting vets

Death of Hampshire practitioner highlights mental health issues plaguing the industry

A vet killed himself after becoming increasingly upset that customers with brand-new cars parked outside his surgery wouldn't pay to help their animals, an inquest has heard.

Dr John Ellis, 35, also believed that owners were "leaving it too late to come in" with their pets, meaning nothing could be done and "he was finding that destroying", his mother, Tina Ellis, told the hearing.

