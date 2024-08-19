Public sector strikes: where are we now

Government announces deals with train drivers but further walkouts are on the cards

Mick Whelan (C), General Secretary of ASLEF (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) union, joins the picket outside Euston Station as train drivers stage a fresh round of strikes over pay. London, May 2024
Labour says the pay deal with train drivers' union Aslef – worth about £9,000 to the average member – is better value for taxpayers than strikes
(Image credit: Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
published

The government has been accused of prioritising unions over pensioners after it announced a £100 million pay deal with train drivers.

Pensioners are "being deprived of the winter fuel allowance, taxpayers are facing tax hikes and passengers are facing higher fares", Helen Whately, the shadow transport secretary, told The Times – "all as a result of this government's choice to put the unions first".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

