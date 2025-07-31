Magazine solutions - August 8, 2025
Issue - August 8, 2025
CROSSWORD - AUGUST 8, 2025
SUDOKU - AUGUST 8, 2025
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine printables - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes
-
How does the EPA plan to invalidate a core scientific finding?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Administrator Lee Zeldin says he's 'driving a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion.' But is his plan to undermine a key Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions policy scientifically sound — or politically feasible?
-
The countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood
The Explainer The United Kingdom has become the latest country to weigh in on the issue
-
Magazine printables - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 – 25 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Toad high
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - August 1, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 1, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 1, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 1, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 – 19 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Shoe holiday
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - July 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 25, 2025