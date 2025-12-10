A young man refuses the offer of a cigarette.
This week’s question: Over half of the top-grossing films of 2024 included scenes with cigarettes, cigars, or other tobacco products, according to a new study. In seven or fewer words, come up with a PSA reminding young people that smoking is still not cool, despite what they may see in Hollywood blockbusters.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

