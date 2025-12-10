The Week contest: No smoking
This week’s question: Over half of the top-grossing films of 2024 included scenes with cigarettes, cigars, or other tobacco products, according to a new study. In seven or fewer words, come up with a PSA reminding young people that smoking is still not cool, despite what they may see in Hollywood blockbusters.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Primate peck
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “No smoking” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 26-Jan. 2 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Dec. 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
