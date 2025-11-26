A group of four young adults play pickleball.
This week’s question: A movement is afoot in the tony beachfront town of Carmel, Calif. to ban pickleball, with residents complaining about the loud, relentless “pop” sound of balls hitting paddles. In seven or fewer words, come up with a slogan that might appear on a sign carried by an anti-pickleball protester.

