This week’s question: A movement is afoot in the tony beachfront town of Carmel, Calif. to ban pickleball, with residents complaining about the loud, relentless “pop” sound of balls hitting paddles. In seven or fewer words, come up with a slogan that might appear on a sign carried by an anti-pickleball protester.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Pickleball protest” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 12 issue and at theweek.com/contest. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.