This week’s question: A Chinese man who had his wife ­cryogenically frozen after her death in 2017 is facing backlash after it was revealed he’d been dating someone else, a living woman, since 2020. If Hollywood were to make a sci-fi movie about the love rivalry between a revived, formerly frozen spouse and her husband’s new partner, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Cryo love” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Monday, Nov. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 5 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

