The Week contest: A cryo controversy
This week’s question: A Chinese man who had his wife cryogenically frozen after her death in 2017 is facing backlash after it was revealed he’d been dating someone else, a living woman, since 2020. If Hollywood were to make a sci-fi movie about the love rivalry between a revived, formerly frozen spouse and her husband’s new partner, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the result's of last week's contest: French cyclist rescued
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Cryo love” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Monday, Nov. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 5 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Disney bets big on AI but not everyone sees a winner
Talking Points The company will allow users to create their own AI content on Disney+
-
The Beast in Me: a ‘gleefully horrible story’
The Week Recommends Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys star in a ‘gleefully horrible story’
-
Comey grand jury never saw final indictment
Speed Read This ‘drove home just how slapdash’ the case is, said The New York Times
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 – 14 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - November 14, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 14, 2025
-
The Week's printable crossword puzzle and sudoku - November 21, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 21, 2025
-
The Week contest: French cyclist rescued
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 1 – 7 November
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Pumpkin pie-d
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
The Week's printable crossword puzzle and sudoku - November 14, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 14, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?