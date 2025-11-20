An illustration of cryotubes used to store biological samples at low temperatures.
This week’s question: A Chinese man who had his wife ­cryogenically frozen after her death in 2017 is facing backlash after it was revealed he’d been dating someone else, a living woman, since 2020. If Hollywood were to make a sci-fi movie about the love rivalry between a revived, formerly frozen spouse and her husband’s new partner, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the result's of last week's contest: French cyclist rescued

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

