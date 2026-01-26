The best dark romance books to gingerly embrace right now

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Romance books have seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to BookTok communities. For those seeking more intense, morally gray relationships with taboo themes and trigger warnings, dark romance has become the go-to subgenre. Here are some highly recommended dark and twisty romance novels to help you dip your toes into the edgier end of the romantic spectrum.

‘Butcher & Blackbird’ by Brynne Weaver

A viral BookTok fave, this friends-to-lovers dark romantic comedy pairs two rival murderers, Sloane and Rowan, who form an unlikely friendship that blossoms into more. The first book in the “Ruinous Love” trilogy follows the serial-killer duo as they bond over their shared passion for hunting other serial killers. “The Lego Batman Movie” filmmaker Chris McKay has been tapped to direct an upcoming adaptation of the best-selling dark romance, Variety said.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The dark romance genre deals with “darker concepts of past trauma, the concerns about feeling like you’re unlovable or alone in the world,” and that is why it is “becoming more popular,” the book’s author, Brynne Weaver, said to Rolling Stone . “It’s almost like therapy.” (out now, $18, Slow Burn , Amazon )

‘Hooked’ by Emily McIntire

Emily McIntire's dark reimagining of “Peter Pan” is often recommended to readers seeking a dark contemporary romance. In this version of the classic tale, Peter is Wendy's father, and James, the book’s Captain Hook, plans to seduce her to get back at his nemesis.

His plans to destroy his enemy become complicated when he begins to develop real feelings for Wendy. Those who enjoy “dark, adult fairytale retellings” can also dive into the book’s sequels, which cover other familiar stories, Screen Rant said. Anyone who “loves a good villain romance will appreciate these.” (out now, $18, Bloom Books , Amazon )

‘Lights Out’ by Navessa Allen

This stalker romance is a viral TikTok hit among dark romance lovers and the first in a best-selling series. The story has plenty of taboo themes and a morally questionable male lead, but those looking for a good introduction to the genre will find it appealing.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The story follows trauma nurse Aly Cappellucci, who obsesses over masked men on social media, fantasizing about them chasing her down. She captures the attention of Josh Hammond, one of her favorite MaskTok creators, and together they live out their darkest fantasies, blissfully unaware of someone else eying Aly with more sinister intentions. Both the “well-done spicy scenes” and the “great individual character arcs made the novel compelling to audiences” and “expanded the tropes readers can find in the genre,” said Screen Rant . (out now, $19, Slow Burn , Amazon )

‘Phantasma’ by Kaylie Smith

Kaylie Smith’s “Phantasma” is a “captivating dark fantasy romance that blends elements of psychological thriller and gothic horror,” Nerd Daily said. Set in a haunted mansion, the novel follows Ophelia, who must enter a deadly competition to save her sister’s life. Once she joins the contest, she meets Blackwell, a charming, arrogant hero who offers to be her guide through the horrors of the mansion. Smith crafts a “richly atmospheric world, filled with twisting corridors, demonic entities and fatal temptations.” (out now, $19, Hachette Book Group , Amazon )

‘The Ritual’ by Shantel Tessier

This story is a cross between dark academia and dark romance. Barrington University, home to the Lords, a secret society that requires blood as payment, is the setting for book one in Shantel Tessier’s “The Lords” series. Members devote their lives to violence in exchange for the power to control the world. Ryat Alexander Archer, one of the powerful Lords, meets the book’s heroine, Blakely Anderson, and she is sucked into the world of the secret society as she succumbs to her feelings for him. If you are curious about BDSM dynamics, this would be a good book to explore the kinky arrangement. (out now, $25, self-published , Amazon )