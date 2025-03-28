America's academic brain drain has begun
As the Trump administration targets universities and teachers, educators are eying greener academic pastures overseas — and other nations are taking notice
The United States hosts many of the best educational and academic institutions on Earth, and this has been instrumental in securing the country's status as a 21st century global superpower. These schools draw students, teachers and researchers from around the world to help perpetuate the very academic superiority that appealed to them in the first place.
Now, as the White House places various universities and research institutions in its ideological crosshairs, the nation's reputation for academic excellence is in jeopardy. Prospective students and job-seekers must contend with limited funds, the risk of deportation or worse. Suddenly, the United States' global educational appeal seems conspicuously less appealing. Meanwhile, other nations are noting the change, with some making plans to capitalize on America's waning collegiate pull.
'Fire sale on American academics'
"We are witnessing a new brain drain," said Aix Marseille University President Eric Berton in early March, after announcing a new "safe space for science" initiative to help American researchers continue their work at his school in France. So far the project has attracted more than 50 American researchers who have applied to bring their expertise overseas, a university spokesperson said. Universities worldwide have "reported seeing an uptick in applications from U.S.-based researchers" wary of the "increasingly uncertain climate" of the Trump administration, Science.org said. Many institutions see an opportunity to "attract new talent and reverse the steady migration of scientists to the U.S. in recent decades."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"There's a fire sale on American academics right now," University of Washington biology professor Carl Bergstrom said at health and biomedical focused publication STAT. Anxiety over the Trump administration's moves is "so deep" that it could ultimately "undermine the country's enduring position as the world leader in biomedicine," said STAT. The legally dubious detention of lawful U.S. resident students like Columbia University PhD candidate Mahmud Khalil is "sure to have a chilling effect" not only on foreign-born academics already studying at American institutions but "on the desire of others to go there in the future," The Guardian said.
Concern from members of the academic community is not limited to individual domestic employment prospects but includes the "long-term viability of their research" itself, The New York Times said. The prospect of losing a "generation" of both science and scientists is "something that we cannot recover from," said Pasteur Institute president Yasmine Belkaid, a recently relocated former NIH official, to the Times. The Trump administration's moves "call into question whole swaths of research" not simply in America but globally thanks to international partnerships, French Education minister Philippe Baptiste said in the same article.
'Once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity'
A number of countries are eyeing the situation in the United States as an opportunity for their own academic and research institutions. Canadian universities can be an "entry way for a flood of talent" fleeing American academia, The Hill Times said. China too has begun welcoming "Ph.D. refugees from the U.S." by offering "new academic pathways," Hong Kong's South China Morning Post said. And America's academic upheaval is a "once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity" for Australia as well, said Danielle Cave, senior analyst for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
"Historically" brain drain migration has benefitted the U.S., said Jonathan Zimmerman, professor of the history of education at the University of Pennsylvania, to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation. There is now a "real danger" that, as a result of the Trump administration's policies, the "drain is going to start going in the opposite direction."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Why is Musk targeting a Wisconsin Supreme Court race?
Today's Big Question His money could help conservatives, but it could also produce a Democratic backlash
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How to pay off student loans
The explainer Don't just settle for the default repayment plan
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
6 welcoming recipes for cooking and baking during your spring days
The Week Recommends You want it flavorful, and you want it exciting
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Schools' Send crisis: how can it be fixed?
Today's Big Question Government urged to reform support for children with special educational needs and disabilities and save councils from bankruptcy
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The Department of Education is meant to 'advise and assist' US schools
In the Spotlight K-12 gets the attention. The money goes to higher ed.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Is academic freedom in peril?
Today's Big Question Faculty punishments are on the rise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why college students are struggling to read full books
Under the Radar Is reading full books a thing of the past for students?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Anti-Israel protests impact a Jewish-rooted university
The Explainer The president of Brandeis University resigned as a result of multiple factors, including his handling of recent protests
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
College admissions data reveals early effects of affirmative action's end
In the Spotlight A sneak peek at how the Supreme Court's decision has panned out
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Why are so many colleges closing?
Today's Big Question 'Enrollment cliffs' and higher tuition both play a role
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Unschooling: the radical education trend raising eyebrows
Under the radar Some parents are letting their children lead their education
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published