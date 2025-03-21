Trump signs order to end Education Department

The move will return education 'back to the states where it belongs,' the president says

President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday signed an executive order to shut down the Education Department "to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law." He said he was "going to eliminate" the department, a longstanding goal of many conservatives but one that would require an act of Congress.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

