Jane Austen lives on at these timeless hotels
Here’s where to celebrate the writing legend’s 250th birthday
It’s been more than 200 years since “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “Emma” were published, yet the words and wit of Jane Austen remain enthralling as ever. This is a big year for Austen fans: December 16 marks the author's 250th birthday, and boutique hotels on both sides of the Atlantic are celebrating her life and legacy through special programing and events.
Henry’s Townhouse, Marylebone, London
This “charming” Georgian townhouse once belonged to Austen’s brother Henry, and it “played a pivotal role” in Jane’s life, said Elle Decor. She spent the night here during visits to London, and now you can too, as it has been transformed into a six-bedroom boutique hotel. Each room is named in honor of an Austen relative and “designed as a glamorous reimagining of the Regency period,” with rich fabrics and antique art and furniture. There are modern amenities too, like Dyson hairdryers and a mini-bar filled with Press smoothies and British artisan spirits.
The Queensberry Hotel, Bath, England
Austen called Bath home from 1801 to 1806, and the city still celebrates its most famous resident with events like the annual Grand Regency Costumed Promenade through the streets. The Queensberry Hotel, just down the road from the Jane Austen Center, is in the middle of the action. Comprising four Georgian townhouses, the property is “full of personality, without ever laying it on too thick,” said The Michelin Guide. The floor plans are a little “quirky” and the “architectural details distinctive,” leaving you to wonder how Austen herself would have described the place. To commemorate her birthday, the hotel is offering the Jane Austen Experience, which includes two tickets to the Jane Austen Center and a special 250th anniversary tote bag.
Oakley Hall Hotel, Hampshire, England
This Hampshire countryside escape was built in 1795 by Austen’s friend Wither Bramston, and the writer would detail her visits to the home in letters to her sister Cassandra. Legend also has it that the Lady Bertram character in “Mansfield Park” was based on Bramston’s wife, Mary. It’s easy to see why Austen enjoyed coming over: The manor sits on 315 acres of beautiful lawn and gardens and boasts original features like parquet wooden floors and big fireplaces.
Book the Jane Austen Experience for perks like a ticket to Jane Austen’s House in nearby Chawton, where she penned “Pride and Prejudice” and her other novels. Oakley Hall Hotel is close to many Austen sites, including Steventon, the village she lived in as a child, and Winchester Cathedral, her burial site.
One Aldwych, Covent Garden, London
Covent Garden was one of Austen’s haunts, where she attended the theater and stopped by her brother’s home at 10 Henrietta Street. Around the corner at One Aldwych, guests can learn more about the author’s time in the area through the hotel’s Curators program.
Writer and historian Dr. Matthew Green leads a spirited guided walk past the places she visited, and the tour ends with mince pies and mulled wine. This is one of several events happening over the holidays to celebrate Austen, with other highlights including special drinks at the Lobby Bar (try the Gin Austen with apricot brandy and Champagne) and a silhouette portrait artist.
Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois
Stepping into the Deer Path Inn feels like being “transported back in time to an English countryside estate,” said Travel and Leisure. The “Tudor-style facade” and “nostalgic wood paneling” are warm and inviting and dining on bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie in the White Hart Pub is “like a vacation to the Old World.” The Austen Escape package ties in perfectly with the storybook setting, and includes an English-themed welcome amenity, English breakfast in bed, candlelit dinner with a Regency-inspired menu and nighttime turndown service with tea and sweets.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
