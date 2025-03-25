The UK's best spa towns

From Bath to Buxton, these healthy water hotspots are perfect for a relaxing break

The Roman Baths in Bath, Somerset
The Roman Baths in Bath, Somerset
(Image credit: Getty Images/joe daniel price)
By
published

"Next time you swig some British spring water", pause to think about where it came from, said National Geographic. Perhaps it's sourced in Buxton or Harrogate? Towns like these, with ancient natural springs nearby, were "transformed into spa destinations" in the late 1700s, becoming "magnets" for people who believed that "taking the waters" could cure ailments "from scabies to smallpox". Surrounded by beautiful landscapes and filled with grand buildings, many of these spa towns remain "fantastic destinations" well worth visiting today. Here are some of the best.

Bath, Somerset

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸