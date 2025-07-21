Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp: a wellness haven in northern Belgium

This luxury hotel is set within a painstakingly restored ancient monastery

A tranquil spot in the heart of the city
Antwerp is a city known for its design and its diamonds. It is often overlooked by travellers, who flock to Brussels and Bruges in search of Gothic architecture and picturesque canals, but this old port town has a charm of its own. Strolling through the old town, discovering the art and architecture that inspired the fashion of the Antwerp Six group of designers, is just as rewarding in this city as in the other two, but without the crowds and forest of selfie sticks.

Convincing well-heeled travellers of that fact is the goal of Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp. This stunning hotel unfolds across a mammoth plot in the centre of town, built within the walls of a monastery (and still hosting its exquisite chapel) and adjacent to the Botanic Gardens. There's a strong focus on wellness and rejuvenation, single-handedly transforming Antwerp into a destination for those in search of a residential pick-me-up, but with plenty more to discover alongside.

