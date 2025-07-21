Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp: a wellness haven in northern Belgium

Antwerp is a city known for its design and its diamonds. It is often overlooked by travellers, who flock to Brussels and Bruges in search of Gothic architecture and picturesque canals, but this old port town has a charm of its own. Strolling through the old town, discovering the art and architecture that inspired the fashion of the Antwerp Six group of designers, is just as rewarding in this city as in the other two, but without the crowds and forest of selfie sticks.

Convincing well-heeled travellers of that fact is the goal of Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp . This stunning hotel unfolds across a mammoth plot in the centre of town, built within the walls of a monastery (and still hosting its exquisite chapel) and adjacent to the Botanic Gardens. There's a strong focus on wellness and rejuvenation, single-handedly transforming Antwerp into a destination for those in search of a residential pick-me-up, but with plenty more to discover alongside.

Why stay here?

Rooms are spacious and comfortable (Image credit: Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp)

Simply put, it's a destination in itself. You could choose to use this as a base from which to explore the city and surrounding area – the hotel can arrange a day trip across the border to visit the Dutch oyster suppliers they work with – or you could simply stay on-site and relax. Eurostar services mean Antwerp is only one hour from Amsterdam, two from Paris, or three from London. Local trains from Brussels take about 40 minutes. The seclusion found within the walls of the complex makes this a viable option for any stressed city-dweller, or as an add-on at the end of a more classic city break.

Behind the traditional brick exterior lies subtle, contemporary design. Smooth, cool surfaces abound and bring a sense of calm to every inch of the hotel. Rooms are spacious and comfortable, with plenty of warming wood to balance the sleek stone. The owners have spread their own art collection liberally across the building and grounds, and the central courtyard has the feeling of a private garden square. Between the main reception and spa is a street still used by locals to pass through, so there's an immediate connection to the city whenever you desire it, but a clever network of tunnels means you can hide away from the world yet still move from place to place.

Eating and drinking

Catalpa: the dedicated breakfast space (Image credit: Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp)

Gastronomy is at the heart of the concept here. A dedicated breakfast space, Catalpa, is not even counted in the hotel's official line-up of five restaurants, but it is here most days will begin. Each of the restaurants is represented on a small à la carte menu, with the delicate portion sizes heartily supplemented by the buffet. Conscious eating and indulgence are catered for equally, but with so much to choose from for lunch and dinner, the first meal of the day may be low down your priority list.

The kitchen once used by the nuns who lived here is now the venue for an experimental High Tea by acclaimed pâtissier Roger van Damme. Savouries far more interesting than the usual afternoon tea selection and some superbly delicate sweets are washed down with champagne and fine teas. Brightly coloured tiles are lit up by sunlight streaming through the tall windows, creating a feeling more of being in a meadow than a kitchen and providing the perfect arena in which to enjoy the vibrant flavours of the menu.

I was lucky enough to coincide my visit with the inaugural Gourmet Festival held at the hotel, designed to showcase the many culinary options and planned to be a yearly occurrence. My final evening was spent in the courtyard, sampling a tasting menu created for the evening by Alberto Landgraf of Brazil's Oteque paired with Sicilian wines presented by their maker. Ideas and ingredients direct from Rio were interpreted by the resident chefs to make a stunning collaborative occasion.

There are plenty of Michelin stars at the property. Hertog Jan – a kind of 'Flemish omakase' – and Fine Fleur are both recognised by the guide, but be warned that the former is only open two weeks per month. Whichever space you choose to dine, you can be sure of two things: standards will be high, and a digestif afterwards, under the trees in the gardens, will be heavenly.

Things to do

There is plenty to discover nearby (Image credit: Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp)

The central location means exploration on foot is simple. Antwerp is a beautiful city with plenty to discover, so head into the old town to explore its treasures. Belgium is famous for the spectacular carved wood pulpits in its churches – Antwerp Cathedral boasts four of the best.

There is also the option of remaining in the Sanctuary for some R&R. The hotel has an enormous spa facility and its own apothecary. The gym is one of the most substantial I've ever seen in a city hotel and the pool has views across the garden and courtyard.

The verdict

Luxury retreat meets city break in Antwerp (Image credit: Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp)

The combination of luxury retreat and city location at Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp caters for two different needs under one roof. I'm very much in favour of relaxing breaks, but also very susceptible to cabin fever after short periods of time in such places. I may just have found the solution in Flanders.