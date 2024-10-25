VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria

Reboot your digestive system at this tranquil wellness retreat

Vivamayr aerial shot.
The resort is located in Maria Worth beside the atmospheric Lake Wörthersee
(Image credit: Vivamayr)
By
published

Offering an experience based on the diagnostics and therapy of gastroenterologist Franz Xaver Mayr, people from across the world travel to Austria's VIVAMAYR wellness resort in search of better health.

Located in Maria Worth, in front of the atmospheric Lake Wörthersee, VIVAMAYR is a 50-minute drive from Ljubljana airport or a three-and-a-half hour drive from Vienna airport. A stroll around the picturesque area is a must and, if you have time, Klagenfurt, the capital of Carinthia, 20 minutes drive away, is worth perusing for the charming cafes and boutique shops.

Yasemen Kaner-White
