VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria

Offering an experience based on the diagnostics and therapy of gastroenterologist Franz Xaver Mayr, people from across the world travel to Austria's VIVAMAYR wellness resort in search of better health.

Located in Maria Worth, in front of the atmospheric Lake Wörthersee, VIVAMAYR is a 50-minute drive from Ljubljana airport or a three-and-a-half hour drive from Vienna airport. A stroll around the picturesque area is a must and, if you have time, Klagenfurt, the capital of Carinthia, 20 minutes drive away, is worth perusing for the charming cafes and boutique shops.

Private outdoor yoga sessions are held by the lake (Image credit: Vivamayr)

The accommodation

The lake view from the room is a medicine in itself (Image credit: Vivamayr)

There are nine accommodation categories, ranging from a standard room to a villa, with a price reduction per person if you're sharing. I stayed in the comfort room with lake view, which was medicine in itself, for the sheer serenity of looking out onto the lake.

While digital detox is encouraged, I found the lake-facing desk particularly helpful when on my laptop. Along with the desk and chair, there’s a cosy armchair and footstool, perfect for unwinding with a book.

The double bed has a selection of pillows to choose from, including a lavender pillow to instil calm. There’s herbal tea for morning and night, a water carafe with purifying crystals, and a bathroom stocked with Dr Joseph organic toiletries.

The facilities

Guests can alternate between the lake and sauna (Image credit: Vivamayr)

Even in October, I saw some guests taking a dip in the lake between sauna visits. Should a swim feel too ambitious, there are paddle boards and a paddle boat, as well as sun loungers for soaking up vitamin D.

The gym is well-equipped with many machines facing the window to appreciate the views, as well as a trampoline and water bikes. In addition to the sauna, there's an infrared cabin and indoor pool.

Those who like to hike are well catered for with a choice of routes on the doorstep. Hiking poles are available throughout the year and snowshoes in winter, or you can borrow bikes. For those who prefer more relaxing activities there's an on-site spa; I had a salt peel and left with baby-soft skin.

The treatments and experiences

Treatments span everything from soothing herbal baths to nasal reflex therapy (Image credit: Vivamayr)

On the first day you meet your doctor who, after a discussion and a few diagnostic tests, decides which treatments you should have and what diet to follow. The treatments that stood out for me included private yoga, nasal reflex therapy – a cotton bud doused in essential oils is placed at particular points in your nose, supposedly clearing your mind and relieving congestion – as well as a soothing aromatic herbal bath with water jets that massage you with changing colours. An emotional detox with the in-house psychologist successfully addressed some issues which had been bothering me in just two sessions.

The food

The food is made in line with VIVAMAYR’s overriding gut health concept (Image credit: Vivamayr)

The food is dependent on your objectives, allergies and the programme you're on; for me, it was light food without lactose and gluten. The age-old philosophy, eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper was adhered to, meaning dinner was the lightest meal, as the digestive tract slows down towards the end of the day.

I looked forward to breakfast which consisted of circular, hard – to encourage chewing – buckwheat bread, with a choice of two sides ranging from smoked fish to cheese.

My lunch was a delicious soup and the same bread, dinner was a vegetable broth, with, you guessed it, the same bread. Those on less restrictive diets enjoyed dishes of venison and vegetables, fish, gnocchi and more, in line with VIVAMAYR's overriding gut health concept – no raw foods as they are harder to digest. On the last day, I could have a heartier meal. I started with the soup, then a tasty chickpea and coconut curry, with moreish mushroom, Jerusalem artichoke and spinach as a side.

What stunned me the most was that I only felt hungry one day in the week at dinnertime; the waitress made me feel better by blaming it on the full moon. The little tips which I took with me included eating with a teaspoon and chewing more thoroughly: slowing down the eating process aids digestion and lessens the chance of mindless overconsumption.

The verdict

The lake can be swum in all year (Image credit: Vivamayr)

The week at VIVAMAYR was truly a learning experience, and one I will remember forever. And the fact that I met so many guests who've been visiting for years, and in some cases for decades, is ample proof that I am far from alone in benefitting from a wellness reset in these stunning surroundings.

Yasemen was a guest at VIVAMAYR Maria Worth. The comfort room with a lake view starts at €430 per night.