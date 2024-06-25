The best lakeside getaways in Europe
These tranquil lakes offer a quieter alternative to their coastal neighbours
Lake holidays are underrated. Often skimmed over in favour of sun, sea and sand, travelling inland can, in fact, make for a refreshing change. While it's tempting to be lured by glitzy destinations like Lake Como, Europe is home to an array of lesser known – yet equally beautiful – lakes.
These tranquil bodies of water can be cooler and quieter than their coastal neighbours, and still offer many of the water-sports you find at the beach. From Slovenia's lesser-known gem to an unspoilt archipelago in Finland, here are some of the best lakeside getaways in Europe.
Loch Lomond, Scotland
Lying across the southern edge of the Highlands, Loch Lomond is Britain's biggest lake, by surface area. And, located in a "prize spot" right on its banks, said Lauren Burvill in Condé Nast Traveller, lies Cameron House. The "quintessential Scottish pile" is the perfect base from which to explore the "glorious Highland setting", whether by seaplane, boat or foot. Activities are plentiful, spanning everything from loch cruises to jet-skiing and kayaking. Beyond the loch itself, guests can head out on foot to explore the hills and glens of The Trossachs National Park.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Lake Iseo, Italy
Avoid celebrity hotspots like Como and Garda, instead opting for Lake Iseo – among the "quietest but most picturesque" of Italy's lakes, advised the editorial team at The Guardian. Fringed by mountains with the Camonica valley to the north and Franciacorta wine country to the south, "ferries criss-cross the lake" linking the little towns and mediaeval villages on its shores. Take a boat out to Monte Isola in the middle of the lake and climb to the hilltop church for breathtaking views. Accommodation is very reasonably priced: consider camping right by the water at Campeggio Cave in Iseo.
Lake Constance, Austria, Germany and Switzerland
Lapping at the borders of Austria, Germany and Switzerland, Lake Constance is skirted by a 160-mile cycle path that, combined with cross-lake ferry journeys, enables you to "experience all three countries in a single day", said Luke Waterson in Lonely Planet. At the eastern end of the Austrian lakeside in Bregenz, take a cable car up to the peak of Pfänder mountain for panoramic vistas across the Alps. Ideal for a multi-destination trip, it's also well worth taking a "voyage" out to Mainau near the city of Konstanz in Germany – a stunning garden island that "dazzles with its Mediterranean flowers, elaborate topiaries and a Baroque castle".
Lake Annecy, France
Thanks to strict laws, the waters of Lake Annecy are said to be among the purest in Europe. "Honestly, your bath water is no cleaner," said Kerry Walker in Lonely Planet. The town of Annecy on the lake's "northern cusp" is the "springboard for exploring" – the mediaeval old town is filled with "pastel-painted houses" and "enticing bistros", while the castle (once home to the counts of Geneva) has uninterrupted views over the rooftops that will "make you audibly sigh". The lake itself offers ample chances to paddleboard, row, swim, or "simply crash on one of the beaches".
Lake Bohinj, Slovenia
Far less crowded than the glamorous Lake Bled, said Anabelle Thorpe in The Telegraph, the "dramatic scenery of the Julian Alps is equally breathtaking". This is the perfect spot for those who fare badly in the heat; the average August temperature is 22 degrees so it's "rarely too hot" to explore the network of trails "knitted around the lake". At Hotel Bohinj, guests can unwind in the Finnish sauna before enjoying "hearty dinners of traditional Slovenian dishes" at the restaurant.
Lake Walchen, Germany
"With water clean enough to fill up your filter-free drinking bottle", said Terry Ward in Condé Nast Traveler, this pristine lake in southern Germany has "turquoise waters that look nothing less than Caribbean". While most tourists flock to nearby Kochelsee, the crowds start to diminish when you travel further south to Walchensee, as the lake is known in German. Head to Hotel Karwendelblick to sample the local fish (renke) with a "pile of buttery potatoes" and sip a chilled beer while soaking up the views across the lake. The family-run hotel's jetty is an excellent starting point for the many water sports on offer, from sailing to fishing.
Lake Saimaa, Finland
Finland's largest lake is a "labyrinth of interconnected water bodies", home to over 13,000 islands and islets. If you're lucky, you'll spot an endangered Saimaa ringed seal – one of the planet's rarest seals, with only around 400 left in the world. "This is Finland at its most authentic", said Kiki Deere in Time Out. Fully immerse yourself in nature with a stay at one of the Okkolan Lomamokit private cottages in the Puumala archipelago; each offers guests a secluded stretch of beach, wood-heated sauna and rowing boat.
