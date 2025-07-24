Food trails are the best trails. Eat your way across the US with these 7 regional food journeys.
Take a big ole bite out of the United States
Every corner of the United States has its own delicacy. Some, like Buffalo wings from New York state, are known around the world; others, like West Virginia's pepperoni roll, like strictly in their home region. Indeed, the best way to experience these delights is in the places where they were perfected. Better still is to try these specialties along curated routes that showcase the area's finest restaurants, bakeries and distilleries. These seven paths are ready to feed you very well.
Buffalo Wing Trail in New York
Get your Buffalo wing fix in the place where it was invented. The Buffalo Wing Trail takes you on a tour of 14 hotspots, including Anchor Bar, the birthplace of the Buffalo chicken wing, and Elmo's, where they are double-dipped (fried, sauced, grilled then sauced again). Come ready to eat and learn more about Buffalo's culinary history and pioneers like restaurateur John Young, who slathered his wings in mambo sauce.
Butler County Donut Trail in Ohio
Glazed, chocolate, covered in sprinkles: Any donut type you crave exists along the 80-mile Butler County Donut Trail. The region is home to "more donut shops per capita" than anywhere in the U.S., and participants who snag the official Butler County Donut Trail passport and get stamps at all 13 mom-and-pop stops will receive a "sweet" t-shirt, Food & Wine said. To avoid a sugar rush — and crash — complete the trail at your own pace over a few days.
Bourbon Trail in Kentucky
The 57 distilleries and tasting rooms on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail offer a "pretty comprehensive overview" of the barrel-aged whiskey and its Kentuckian history, said Afar. Traveling the trail feels like a "flavor-soaked joy ride," with several of the stops in Louisville and others in rural areas, giving you a chance to see the Kentucky countryside. Big names like Maker's Mark, Bulleit and Wild Turkey are among the stops, and because of the trail's popularity, tour reservations should be made as early as possible.
North Carolina Historic Barbecue Trail
North Carolina's two distinct styles of barbecue — eastern (whole pig, vinegary sauce) and Lexington (pork shoulders, ketchup in the sauce) — are showcased on the trail. This breadth gives visitors the opportunity to sample both versions and pick a favorite. This is "hog country," said National Geographic, and the old-school spots do things traditionally, slow-cooking the meat over wood or wood coals before chopping it up. Several of the establishments on the trail, including Grady's BBQ and the Skylight Inn, were recently named to the North Carolina Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame.
Pepperoni Roll Trail in West Virginia
Pepperoni rolls — soft bread rolls stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese — are a West Virginia staple, first packed in the lunch boxes of coal miners. Bakeries and restaurants across the state, including the 13 establishments on the Pepperoni Roll Trail that goes through Marion, Harrison and Upshur counties, put their spin on the classic. Download the trail's digital passport, then check in at each stop to earn points for prizes.
Cheese Tour in Wisconsin
This tour of six counties includes more than 30 stops at markets, restaurants, factories and stores, offering a "truly incredible" look at the dairy products created in Wisconsin, Food & Wine said. The lactose tolerant will enjoy picking up cheesy souvenirs at Fromagination in Madison, visiting the award-winning Carr Valley Cheese factory in Sauk City and sampling artisan cheeses at the Dane County Farmers Market.
World Famous Salsa Trail in Arizona
Spice up your life on the World Famous Salsa Trail, which strings together more than a dozen Mexican restaurants in and around Safford, Arizona. While all of the establishments serve their own delicious take on the condiment, the spots "focus on flavor over spice." That way those not looking to turn up the heat can still "enjoy the culinary journey," said Time Out. Get a trail passport at the Safford Visitor Center or Graham County Chamber of Commerce, and consider hitting the road in late September, when Safford holds its annual SalsaFest.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
