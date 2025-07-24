Food trails are the best trails. Eat your way across the US with these 7 regional food journeys.

Take a big ole bite out of the United States

A barbecue pork sandwich from Skylight Inn in North Carolina
Stopping at Skylight Inn BBQ for a pork sandwich is a highlight of the Historic Barbecue Trail in North Carolina
(Image credit: VisitNC.com)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Every corner of the United States has its own delicacy. Some, like Buffalo wings from New York state, are known around the world; others, like West Virginia's pepperoni roll, like strictly in their home region. Indeed, the best way to experience these delights is in the places where they were perfected. Better still is to try these specialties along curated routes that showcase the area's finest restaurants, bakeries and distilleries. These seven paths are ready to feed you very well.

Buffalo Wing Trail in New York

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸