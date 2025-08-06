The most fun road trips are the ones with the least curveballs. Use these tips to get there.

The music blaring, the windows wide open and a carefree drive

Photo collage of American wilderness roads and cars
Download Google Maps, trails, campsites and itineraries ahead of time in case your cell service disappears
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A road trip is the best kind of liberation. You — your loved ones, if you so choose — plus the open road and limitless possibilities. Still, to optimally embrace that freedom, some upfront planning is required. These practical tips will ensure the trip is all you hope it will be.

Plan food stops before you leave

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸