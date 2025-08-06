The most fun road trips are the ones with the least curveballs. Use these tips to get there.

A road trip is the best kind of liberation. You — your loved ones, if you so choose — plus the open road and limitless possibilities. Still, to optimally embrace that freedom, some upfront planning is required. These practical tips will ensure the trip is all you hope it will be.

Plan food stops before you leave

Just because you can see those golden arches from the highway doesn't mean you must stop at that McDonald's. Much of the country's tastiest food is located just off the road, in what can seem like unsuspecting locations. "Some of the best expressions of regional food flavors and unique culinary styles can be found in gas stations," said Frank Beard, a traveling sales rep, to Condé Nast Traveler . "Just because a place has four walls and a gas pump doesn't mean they can't do something different."

Drive no more than 5 hours a day

"If you are planning a trip where you are going to drive, say, 12 straight hours to your destination, just fly if at all possible," said American Weekender . "It's not worth wasting an entire day of your trip in the car when you don't have time to explore." Clichés exist for good reason, so remember: The journey is indeed the destination. Stop at the dinosaur park you saw from the road. Sleep in, if the mood strikes. And relish the chance to break up the drive with an overnight stop.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"Stopping overnight in the middle has made my driving days infinitely better over the last half-decade," said Ben Mesirow at Thrillist . "Every leg of the trip feels more manageable, and even if you have to sacrifice one night at the destination, it's more than worth the trade off to arrive calmer, happier and ready to enjoy your vacation."

Prepare for possible roadside emergencies

One surety of road trips — and driving in general — is that at some point there is going to be a car malfunction. Two arguably essential tools to have stowed in your auto are a portable jump starter for a stalled engine and a portable air compressor for pumping tires. "If you're driving alone or in remote areas where car trouble will really ruin your day," these mechanisms are "game changers," said frequent traveler Rachel Engen to Outside magazine .

Give your car the gift of a checkup

Auto maintenance either comes easily to you or it never crosses your mind until those pesky dashboard lights start blinking. If you're the former, skip ahead. If you're the latter, gather your strength and get all that maintenance done before you hit the road. "Check the oil, fluid levels, battery and tires," said Lonely Planet . "Make sure you have air in your spare tire." Obvious, yes. But obvious is best — especially if you follow through.

Download everything you might need before departure

Picture it: You've entered your destination into Google Maps, and the app is guiding you smoothly there. Then, poof: Out goes the cell service. Avoid the abject terror that results and save everything you might need for offline use. That includes "Google Maps, trails, campsites and itineraries," said Julia, the creator behind Julia Takes a Hike, to Outside magazine. Screenshots of reservations so "you don't struggle to dig through email without Wi-Fi" is a wise idea, said Engen to Outside. "Make sure your music or audiobooks are downloaded too."

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors