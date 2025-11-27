10 concert tours to see this winter

The year is about to wrap up, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy some music as 2025 comes to an end. There are still plenty of concert tours to feast your eyes and ears on this winter.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest star in the world right now, so it should come as no surprise that people are clamoring for tickets to his ongoing concert tour, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” The tour, based on the singer’s album of the same name released to critical acclaim earlier this year, is being held at some major venues, including stadiums across the Americas and Europe. But if you can’t get in to see this tour, don’t fret: You’ll be able to catch Bad Bunny when he headlines the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl. (through July 2026)

Blackpink

If you’re looking for more than one artist to see, how about four? The quartet Blackpink has helped to make K-pop a worldwide phenomenon, rising from the group’s roots in Seoul to attract a fanbase of millions. Their popularity is evident as part of their ongoing “Deadline” world tour, which has been afoot since this summer and is being pushed as the group’s first all-stadium tour. This also marks the band’s second global tour in as many years and represents a “high-voltage homecoming,” said Rolling Stone. (through January 2026)

Calvin Harris

Since hopping onto the electronic dance music scene with his debut album in 2007, Calvin Harris has made a huge name for himself in the DJ space. The Scottish artist tours fairly regularly, and his latest venture will see him crisscross the globe with shows in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the U.S. He has also been adding tour dates to his schedule, and his tour comes on the heels of his 2024 album “96 Months,” which “encapsulates the essence of his work over the past eight years,” said edm.com. (through August 2026)

Chris Stapleton

Singer Chris Stapleton is staying close to his roots for his upcoming tour, staying in the United States to showcase some of his signature country tunes. This comes on the heels of Stapleton’s massive eight-year “All-American Road Show” tour that officially concluded in October 2025 — but the Kentucky native won’t put his microphone down for long, with shows set to resume this winter. Notably, his concerts feature “no flash or gimmicks, nothing pre-recorded. It's live music — in its purest form,” as the “music takes flight,” said CBS News. (through July 2026)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is one of the most well-known artists blending pop and rap music, and she’s no stranger to globetrotting tours, having just come off her last concert series in 2024. Now she has embarked on her next outing, the “Tour Ma Vie” world tour, which will see her performing shows on five continents. The tour is in support of her album “Vie.” But it got off to a rocky start when fans “were quick to point out the show lacked visuals, structure and outfits,” said BBC News, with the artist replying, “I make music for people who enjoy music.” (through December 2026)

Ed Sheeran

With over 200 million records sold globally, Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s best-selling singer-songwriters, and now he’s back on the global stage with his sixth concert tour, “Loop.” Like most of Sheeran’s world tours, this one is in support of a new album release — this time, it’s his eighth LP, “Play.” The tour will run, with some breaks, through nearly all of 2026 and is being played with an “understanding that it’s not about me, it’s about the community and about the couples that are coming to the gig,” Sheeran said to iHeart Radio. (through November 2026)

Lady Gaga

If you didn’t catch Lady Gaga’s latest concert tour when it premiered this summer, don’t worry. Because the pop star will be hitting stages on her “Mayhem Ball” tour well into the coming year. The tour, in support of her sixth LP, “Mayhem,” was announced after a slew of praise for the album; it was originally only going to be a limited series of concerts. For Lady Gaga, the show is a “celebration of everything that’s her: weird love, blood-gushing broken heart, newfound tattoo amour and sublime nightmarish dreams,” said Deadline. (through April 2026)

Laufey

Since her appearance a decade ago on a pair of talent shows, Icelandic singer Laufey has seen a stratospheric rise, and if you want to hear her unique blend of pop and jazz live, you’re in luck: Laufey is embarking on her “A Matter of Time” tour in support of her album of the same name. The tour will mark her first all-arena endeavor and featured opener Suki Waterhouse during the now-completed North American leg. Laufey’s music — and the tour — represents a “masterclass in sentimental whimsy,” said The Harvard Crimson. (through April 2026)

OneRepublic

If you’re looking to get away this winter, you can do it with OneRepublic, whose ongoing “Escape To” tour currently has the rock band appearing in various European venues. Since bursting onto the scene with early-to-mid-2000s hits like “Apologize,” “Counting Stars” and “Good Life,” OneRepublic has made concert tours a staple of their band and has collaborated with groups like Maroon 5, U2 and the Zac Brown Band. Their latest tour, the group’s third in as many years, is largely in support of their 2024 studio album, “Artificial Paradise.” (through July 2026)

Pitbull

Pitbull certainly lives up to his “Mr. Worldwide” nickname, as the Miami-born rapper and singer has embarked on an astonishing five concert tours in four years. But he’s not done: Pitbull is currently performing shows in the United States before heading to the Middle East and Europe as part of his “I’m Back” tour. He will will be performing at iconic venues during the tour, including, once he returns to the States, the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City and the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California. He will also be collaborating with rapper Lil Jon for the tour’s European leg. (through July 2026)