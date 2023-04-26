Ed Sheeran's 'Let's Get It On' copyright battle

Ed Sheeran is once again in court fighting allegations that one of his biggest hits is a ripoff of another song. What does the case against Sheeran look like, and what could the outcome mean for the music industry? Why is Ed Sheeran being sued for copyright infringement? Ed Sheeran has been accused of ripping off the Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On" for his song "Thinking Out Loud." Released in 2014, Sheeran's track won the Grammy for Song of the Year. Spin.com, though, wrote in 2015 that it was an "incredibly obvious successor" to "Let's Get It On," pointing to the familiar "four-note bass pattern." You can listen to a comparison of the two songs here. Who is suing Sheeran? Sheeran is being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the late co-writer of "Let's Get It On," including his sister and daughter. They brought the lawsuit in 2017, arguing the two songs are remarkably similar. Skip advert "The Defendants copied the 'heart' of 'Let's' and repeated it continuously throughout 'Thinking,'" the lawsuit claimed. "The melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic compositions of 'Thinking' are substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition of 'Let's.'" The plaintiffs have also pointed to a video of Sheeran playing "Thinking Out Loud" live and transitioning into "Let's Get It On" as evidence that he's aware of the similarity. "The video of the medley at issue provides helpful guidance to highlight and/or illustrate those similarities and why they are significant," attorney Patrick Frank said, per Billboard. The video was played in court during the New York trial, and Ben Crump, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, described it to jurors as "a smoking gun" and a "confession."

A lawsuit against Taylor Swift over the lyrics to "Shake It Off" was dropped in 2022 before making it to trial, and Led Zeppelin won a copyright case concerning the opening to "Stairway to Heaven." Katy Perry, meanwhile, was found to have copied the song "Joyful Noise" with her track "Dark Horse," but this verdict was later overturned. A judge said the melody she was accused of copying wasn't "particularly unique or rare." "The 'Blurred Lines' curse — its chilling effect — has been lifted," Perry's lawyer Christine Lepera previously declared, per The New York Times. So Sheeran's latest copyright battle could be a test of how true that is. In a video shared after his prior "Shape of You" victory, Sheeran argued that copyright claims "like this are way too common now," creating a culture where "a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court." He added, "It's really damaging to the songwriting industry. There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify."