Ed Sheeran's 'Let's Get It On' copyright battle

Ed Sheeran is once again in court fighting allegations that one of his biggest hits is a ripoff of another song. What does the case against Sheeran look like, and what could the outcome mean for the music industry?
Why is Ed Sheeran being sued for copyright infringement?
Ed Sheeran has been accused of ripping off the Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On" for his song "Thinking Out Loud." Released in 2014, Sheeran's track won the Grammy for Song of the Year. Spin.com, though, wrote in 2015 that it was an "incredibly obvious successor" to "Let's Get It On," pointing to the familiar "four-note bass pattern." You can listen to a comparison of the two songs here.
Who is suing Sheeran?
Sheeran is being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the late co-writer of "Let's Get It On," including his sister and daughter. They brought the lawsuit in 2017, arguing the two songs are remarkably similar.
"The Defendants copied the 'heart' of 'Let's' and repeated it continuously throughout 'Thinking,'" the lawsuit claimed. "The melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic compositions of 'Thinking' are substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition of 'Let's.'"
The plaintiffs have also pointed to a video of Sheeran playing "Thinking Out Loud" live and transitioning into "Let's Get It On" as evidence that he's aware of the similarity. "The video of the medley at issue provides helpful guidance to highlight and/or illustrate those similarities and why they are significant," attorney Patrick Frank said, per Billboard. The video was played in court during the New York trial, and Ben Crump, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, described it to jurors as "a smoking gun" and a "confession."
Separately, similar lawsuits have been brought against Sheeran by Structured Asset Sales, which owns a portion of the rights to "Let's Get It On."
What does Sheeran say?
Sheeran has denied copying "Let's Get It On," and his legal team maintains the two songs simply share "versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters," according to The Associated Press. "According a monopoly over the use of a common chord progression to any author would undermine the central aim of copyright law … and unduly chill future expression," his attorneys argued, Billboard reports. A musicologist for Sheeran's team also argued in court filings that the basic sequence of chords at the center of the trial has been used in over a dozen songs that predate "Let's Get It On," per The New York Times.
In opening remarks, Sheeran's lawyer told jurors "no one owns basic musical building blocks," CNN reports. Sheeran also took the stand and testified he wrote "Thinking Out Loud" with Amy Wadge. He denied that the concert video proves he copied "Let's Get It On," arguing, "Most pop songs can fit over most pop songs," according to the New York Times. He also said he would be "quite an idiot" to mash the songs together publicly if he truly was guilty of copyright infringement.
In 2019, a judge denied Sheeran's motion for a summary judgment, allowing the case to head to trial. "Not only are there substantial similarities between several of the two works' musical elements, but an ordinary observer might experience the aesthetic appeal of both works as the same," the judge ruled, adding that jurors "may be impressed" by the video of Sheeran mashing up the two songs.
What has been the outcome of similar copyright lawsuits?
The most high-profile music copyright case of the past decade also involved a Marvin Gaye song, as Gaye's family sued Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for allegedly copying his track "Got to Give It Up" for "Blurred Lines." A jury found they did infringe on the copyright, and Thicke and Williams were ordered to pay over $5 million in damages. After the verdict was upheld, judge Jacqueline Nguyen argued this "strikes a devastating blow to future musicians and composers everywhere," as the two songs "differ in melody, harmony and rhythm." Experts speculated the verdict could create a chilling effect in the music industry, and more copyright claims against musicians followed in the subsequent years.
Since then, though, there have been numerous victories by musicians in copyright battles, including involving Sheeran himself, who was sued over a claim that his track "Shape of You" copied the song "Oh Why." He won this case in the U.K. last year after a judge said Sheeran "neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied" the song and that while there were "similarities between the one-bar phrase" in the two tracks, "such similarities are only a starting point for a possible infringement." Sheeran previously settled another copyright claim over his song "Photograph," though he has said he regrets doing so.
A lawsuit against Taylor Swift over the lyrics to "Shake It Off" was dropped in 2022 before making it to trial, and Led Zeppelin won a copyright case concerning the opening to "Stairway to Heaven." Katy Perry, meanwhile, was found to have copied the song "Joyful Noise" with her track "Dark Horse," but this verdict was later overturned. A judge said the melody she was accused of copying wasn't "particularly unique or rare."
"The 'Blurred Lines' curse — its chilling effect — has been lifted," Perry's lawyer Christine Lepera previously declared, per The New York Times.
So Sheeran's latest copyright battle could be a test of how true that is. In a video shared after his prior "Shape of You" victory, Sheeran argued that copyright claims "like this are way too common now," creating a culture where "a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court." He added, "It's really damaging to the songwriting industry. There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify."