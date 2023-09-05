America's troubling school bus driver shortage

Kids are heading back to school nationwide, but school bus driver shortages might make it hard for some students to get there. A recent USA Today analysis found that all 50 states have experienced at least "one instance of a major school bus driver shortage" so far this year. School districts are looking for ways to find solutions for the nationwide shortage of drivers, but some communities are having a hard time.

School districts are already struggling to fill teaching positions amid other significant curriculum changes and widespread book-banning policies. With all that on their plate, solving the problem of getting thousands of students to school is another bump in the road disrupting the flow of the back-to-school season.

What is causing the school bus shortage?

School districts have been struggling with a shortage of drivers for years, but the problem is finally coming to a head. A survey from HopSkipDrive, a school transportation service, found that 92% of school officials reported bus driver shortages interfering with operations, an increase from 88% last year and 78% in 2021. The top reasons for the shortage, cited by the over 220 school leaders and staff surveyed, were "issues recruiting new bus drivers" and "drivers retiring." The respondents also cited "driver pay," "losing drivers to private industry," and "Covid-19 concerns." The company also found 3 out of 4 respondents said school transportation issues hurt student attendance.

Schools have been dealing with a "challenge recruiting new drivers for years and years," and "a massive group of drivers" left due to the pandemic, Joanna McFarland, HopSkipDrive's CEO and co-founder, told Axios. The pay rate might be dissuading potential recruits. On average, school bus drivers earn $42,400 annually per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, "but that estimate assumes they work full-time, which is not always the reality," Axios noted.