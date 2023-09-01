What's going on with Fyre Festival II?

The sequel no one asked for may be in sight. After going to prison over his actions surrounding the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival, convicted felon Billy McFarland is planning an alleged follow-up. He has announced an event he's calling Fyre Festival II and is even selling tickets despite the fact that almost no concrete information about it has been revealed. So what, exactly, is Fyre Festival II, and is there any reason to think it won't go up in flames?

What was Fyre Festival?

In 2017, Fyre Festival promised an "immersive music festival" in the Bahamas with tickets that cost at least $1,200. But when the event came, it fell so hilariously short of its lofty promises — dinner included an infamously sad cheese sandwich — that it was postponed and then canceled. McFarland, the festival's co-founder, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2018, admitting he "tendered fake documents to induce investors and a ticket vendor to put more than $26 million into his company and the disastrous Fyre Festival," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. He served more than four years in prison. McFarland was also charged over a new scam to sell fake tickets while out on bail.

What is Fyre Festival II?

McFarland has claimed he's planning Fyre Festival II, which will execute the "original vision" he failed to deliver the first time of "a destination festival in a wild and beautiful location." He says he came up with this idea while in solitary confinement for seven months.

McFarland first announced Fyre Festival II was "finally happening" in April, but provided no details. On CNN, he described this as part of his goal to "pay everybody back" that he defrauded. But when Don Lemon grilled him on whether he had secured investors, caterers, or performers, McFarland admitted "there is no Fyre Festival II on the books at this point," and he was simply "testing the interest in the concept." McFarland also revealed he had only paid back $30,000 out of the $26 million he owes to his victims so far.