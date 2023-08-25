5 illuminating books about the video game industry

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Once seen as a distraction for children, the video game industry has evolved into one of the world's preeminent entertainment sectors. It is also known for being one of the most secretive industries, with much of its inner workings hidden from the public. Here are some of the top books about the evolution of the gaming world and its behind-the-scenes machinations, perfect for lifelong fans or those who are simply curious.

'The Stuff Games Are Made Of' by Pippin Barr (2023)

In "The Stuff Games Are Made Of," experimental game maker Pippin Barr attempts to demystify the game design process while offering insight into why different aspects matter in the larger scheme of things. He uses eight case studies to examine every part of the design, "whether it is code, graphics, interface, or even time itself," per the book's blurb. "The Stuff Games Are Made Of" challenges "both human and hardware" and is an "entertaining unpacking of the systems and quirks behind game design," Chris Allnutt opined for the Financial Times. And while Barr relies on his background and Ph.D. in computer science, the book "is no dusty academic slog," Allnutt concluded. Order here.

'Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry' by Jason Schreier (2021)

Jason Schreier is back with another behind-the-scenes look at the game industry, this turn focused on how and why some of the most prolific video game studios of past decades failed and what they did next. "Press Reset" also relies on insider interviews to tell the stories of the employees affected by studio shutdowns. Readers "won't find a more riveting or more well-researched account of the complicated realities of the video game industry," Emily Martin wrote for Book Riot. Schreier's other book, 2017's "Blood, Sweat, and Pixels: The Triumphant, Turbulent Stories Behind How Video Games Are Made," is also worth a read. Order here.

'Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle that Defined a Generation' by Blake J. Harris (2014)

Blake J. Harris' "Console Wars" details the original video game console battle that emerged between Sega and Nintendo from the perspective of former Sega of America CEO Tom Kalinske. While it reads more like a novel than some of the other books on this list, it still offers readers a peek into the industry's business side. The book is based on over 200 interviews with former employees of both companies, and is still a "fast-paced page-turner that anyone with an interest in classic gaming history will want to read," Chris Kohler wrote in Wired. Order here.

'Replay: The History of Video Games' by Tristan Donovan (2010)

If you're looking for a broader look at the industry, Tristan Donovan's "Replay: The History of Video Games" is an excellent place to start. Donovan compiled the input of over 140 game developers and other industry experts to chronicle gaming's global evolution. To that end, he touches on the rise of gaming in North America, Japan, and other lesser-known markets, like Europe. "Replay" is "a fascinating read that leaves no stone unturned," per David Heath at Game Rant. Order here.

'Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture' by David Kushner (2003)

Despite being about 20 years old, "Masters of Doom" remains one of the top video game history books. It tells the story of how John Carmack and John Romero founded id Software and created "Doom," a franchise that helped shape a generation of first-person shooter games. The ups and downs of the pair's friendship and professional relationship make for a gripping story, which is told with a similar narrative approach as "Console Wars." Kirkus Reviews applauded Kushner's "laudable coverage of an undeniably important, unsettling cultural transition." Order here.