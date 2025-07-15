Laura Lippman's 6 favorite books for those who crave a high-stakes adventure

The Grand Master recommends works by E.L. Konigsburg, Charles Portis, and more

Laura Lippman
Laura Lippman is the author of Murder Takes a Vacation
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Laura Lippman's new novel, Murder Takes a Vacation, follows a shy widow on a European getaway that turns into a deadly adventure. Lippman was recently named a Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America. Below, she lists six favorite books about quests.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸