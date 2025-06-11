The early career of American painter John Singer Sargent
"Sargent and Paris" is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, through Aug. 3
"John Singer Sargent loved people, and it shows," said Lisa Yin Zhang in Hyperallergic. Born to American parents who'd become cosmopolitan wanderers, the painter was only 18 when he moved from Florence to Paris in 1874, and an inspiring exhibition now at the Met captures how and why the young man took the city by storm. Across the next decade, Sargent befriended socialites, celebrities, and fellow artists such as Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Auguste Rodin, and though some of his early student work is stiff, his potential was obvious, and soon burst through. Portrait of Frances Sherborne Ridley Watts, the 1877 painting with which he made his debut at the Paris salon, catches a family friend "shifting in her seat, the buttons of her dress snaking sinuously around her body." The image turned out to be a harbinger of many great Sargent portraits to come, his subjects "almost always depicted asymmetrically, and captured mid-movement, as if to underscore that they surpass the boundaries of the frame."
"The flow from his easel in the following years was masterly," said Judith H. Dobrzynski in The Wall Street Journal. Among the brilliant portraits we encounter is the Met's own Dr. Pozzi at Home, a "spectacularly sensuous" 1881 painting that depicts a handsome gynecologist known as "Dr. Love" wearing embroidered slippers and a scarlet red dressing gown. "It recalls the papal and princely portraits that Sargent would have admired in Italy, but has greater vigor and more than a scintilla of eroticism." A year later, Sargent paid tribute to Diego Velázquez's Las Meninas with The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit, scattering his four young subjects around a large room, none fully connected with another, creating "an ambiguous portrayal of family relationships."
All other galleries in this show lead to the masterpiece Madame X, a full-length 1884 portrait that "still startles," said Brian T. Allen in National Review. But don't rush to the end without taking in the many wonderful paintings in between and the way they upended the hierarchy of art genres in 1880s France. Because Sargent is so famed as a portraitist, "it must surprise visitors to see that his earliest Salon submissions were scenes of everyday life from his travels." And when he painted portraits, he chose everyday contemporary settings that make the images more immediate, blurring the lines between genres. The curators suggest that during his travels Sargent sought to capture anthropological types. But look closely. His Setting Out to Fish, from 1878, isn't a study of Breton oysterers. It's "about a sparkling sky, shadows, and light reflecting from puddles of water in the sand." Likewise, Among the Olive Trees, Capri, from the same year, isn't about the young peasant woman at its heart. It's "about a vaporous, romantic ambiance."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
One great cookbook: 'The New Book of Middle Eastern Food'
The Week Recommends Where the academic and the practical coexist
-
Southern Baptists endorse gay marriage ban
Speed Read The largest US Protestant denomination voted to ban same-sex marriage and pornography at their national meeting
-
Israel deports Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat
speed read The Swedish activist was delivering food and medical aid to Palestine, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis there
-
Andrea Long Chu's 6 favorite books for people who crave new ideas
Feature The book critic recommends works by Rachel Cusk, Sigmund Freud, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Apple in China: The Capture of the World's Greatest Company' and 'Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin'
Feature The China-Apple alliance and the life of French painter Paul Gauguin
-
Why concert tickets cost so much
The Explainer High-profile music tours now come with eye-watering price-tags. But Ticketmaster isn't entirely to blame
-
Arrábida Natural Park: a coastal paradise just outside Lisbon
The Week Recommends The park stretches along the south coast of the Setúbal Peninsula in Portugal
-
Green bean, almond and peach salad recipe
The Week Recommends Thomas Straker's fresh dish is summer in a bowl
-
Mountainhead: Jesse Armstrong's tech bro satire sparkles with 'weapons-grade zingers'
The Week Recommends The Succession creator's first feature film lacks the hit TV show's 'dramatic richness' – but makes for a horribly gripping watch
-
Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists – a 'riveting' exhibition
The Week Recommends Pallant House exhibition offers fascinating instances of painterly reciprocity
-
Geoff Dyer shares his favourite books on war
The Week Recommends Out of Sheer Rage author chooses works by Martha Gellhorn, Michael Herr and Dexter Filkins