6 homes with fall foliage
An autumnal orange Craftsman, a renovated Greek Revival church and an estate with an orchard
Corinth, Vermont
Atop a hill, this 164-acre estate overlooks the Green Mountains and New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Built in 1812 and renovated in 2023, the four-bedroom farmhouse has original heart pine floors, a country kitchen with a soapstone sink, a dining room with a fireplace, and a wood-burning stove in the living room.
The property spans a brook, trails, a stocked pond, an orchard, a garden, stone walls, barns, and a one-bedroom apartment. $1,679,000. Wade Weathers, LandVest, (802) 238-6362
Weston, Massachusetts
In the Country Club neighborhood near a conservation area, this 2024 Japandi-style six-bedroom has a protected forest in its backyard. Designed by a father-son duo, the home nods to Scandinavian and Japanese design with a floating wood staircase, a sleek kitchen with two islands, a natural stone fireplace, and clean-lined built-ins.
The 2+-acre lot features a courtyard, sunken patio, and yard. Downtown Boston is about a 20-minute drive. $7,850,000. Amy Mizner, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 851-4909
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
This northern New Hampshire home in the Ledgewood community is on a more than 38-acre wooded lot overlooking the Cannon and Lafayette ranges and into Vermont.
The 2024 contemporary four-bedroom has a windowed living room with beamed ceilings; an open-plan kitchen with Thermador appliances; and a lower level with a gym, a steam shower, and bonus space. Outside are a deck, hot tub, and yards. $2,575,000. Keegan Rice, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (603) 348-7261
Gilboa, New York
Built in 1837, Potter Mountain House is on 37 wooded acres in the Catskill Mountains. Once a Greek Revival church, the recently renovated five-bedroom has a double-height, timber-frame great room with lime-washed walls, wide-plank oak floors, a round fireplace, and a wine room topped with a library loft.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The property has forest views from terraces and a deck. NYC is about two ½ hours south. $3,400,000. Anthony D'Argenzio, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (518) 821-0826 Photo Credit: This Old Hudson
Banner Elk, North Carolina
In a gated community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this 2013 contemporary is a short drive from the Banner Elk Greenway. This four-bedroom mountain home’s vaulted living room includes a floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace and a wall of windows.
A lower level has a custom theater; and the formal dining room features mountain views. Outside are two tiers of decks with a hot tub and a fireplace. $2,649,000. Morgan Beck Herdklotz, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, (828) 387-1897
Appleton, Wisconsin
Freshly painted an autumnal orange, this 1914 Craftsman is in the City Park area across from a tree-lined park and near the Fox River Valley's nature preserves.
The four-bedroom home has a wraparound porch, hardwood floors, classic millwork, leaded glass windows, built-ins, pocket doors, and updated baths. Out the back are a flagstone patio, yard, and fire pit. Lawrence University and a YMCA are walking distance. $375,000. Daniel Wessel, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, (920) 716-8289
