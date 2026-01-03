Into the Woods: a ‘hypnotic’ production
Jordan Fein’s revival of the much-loved Stephen Sondheim musical is ‘sharp, propulsive and often very funny’
Stephen Sondheim’s 1986 musical “Into the Woods” is “the work of a genius at the peak of his powers”, said Andrzej Lukowski in Time Out. With a “tremendous” book by James Lapine, it draws on fairy tales including “Cinderella”, “Rapunzel”, “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Little Red Riding Hood”, and pushes these “familiar stories into absurd, existential, eventually very moving territory. It’s both playful and profound, mischievous and sincere, cleverly meta but also a ripping yarn”.
Sondheim’s lyrics are by turns bathetic, audacious and poignant, and his lush score of baroque nursery rhymes “feels as vividly alive as the forest itself”. It’s a “sublime but fiddly” piece that is rarely revived because it’s hard to pull off, and requires a large cast of first-rate singing actors. So enormous credit is due to Jordan Fein: his new production “smashes it”.
Fein is the American director who has previously impressed with a stripped-back “Oklahoma!” and a “glorious” “Fiddler on the Roof”, said Clive Davis in The Times. Now, he has worked wonders with material that can risk sinking “under the weight of its outsized ambitions”. This magnificently acted production is “hypnotic” – but also “sharp, propulsive and often very funny”. And it boasts “stunning” set and costume designs by Tom Scutt and “extraordinarily atmospheric” lighting by Aideen Malone. “It’s hard to imagine a production that does a better job of tying all the themes and subthemes together.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
All the actors are on “blazing musical form”, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian, and each finds a moment to excel. To pick standouts is invidious, but as the wicked Witch, Kate Fleetwood is “phenomenal both in and out of song”. Jamie Parker and Katie Brayben, as the Baker and his Wife, “bring a truth and sincerity to every note they sing” and every line they speak, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage; they are the heart of this sophisticated, clever and confident revival. “It’s a great production of a terrific show. A fine way to end a year of musicals.”
Bridge Theatre, London SE1. Until 30 May
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
‘Let 2026 be a year of reckoning’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why is Iran facing its biggest protests in years?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Iranians are taking to the streets as a growing movement of civic unrest threatens a fragile stability
-
How prediction markets have spread to politics
The explainer Everything’s a gamble
-
The best food books of 2025
The Week Recommends From mouthwatering recipes to insightful essays, these colourful books will both inspire and entertain
-
Art that made the news in 2025
The Explainer From a short-lived Banksy mural to an Egyptian statue dating back three millennia
-
Nine best TV shows of the year
The Week Recommends From Adolescence to Amandaland
-
Winter holidays in the snow and sun
The Week Recommends Escape the dark, cold days with the perfect getaway
-
The best homes of the year
Feature Featuring a former helicopter engine repair workshop in Washington, D.C. and high-rise living in San Francisco
-
Critics’ choice: The year’s top 10 movies
Feature ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘It Was Just an Accident’ stand out
-
A luxury walking tour in Western Australia
The Week Recommends Walk through an ‘ancient forest’ and listen to the ‘gentle hushing’ of the upper canopy
-
Joanna Trollope: novelist who had a No. 1 bestseller with The Rector’s Wife
In the Spotlight Trollope found fame with intelligent novels about the dramas and dilemmas of modern women