Woolf Works: the Royal Ballet’s ‘dazzling’ production

Wayne McGregor’s three-act show brings Virginia Woolf’s creative world ‘vividly’ to life

Akane Takada as Rezia and Marcelino Sambé as Septimus in Woolf Works
‘Outstanding’: Akane Takada as Rezia and Marcelino Sambé as Septimus
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

“How do you capture the effect of one of the most groundbreaking novelists of all time?” said Rebecca Watson in the Financial Times. With the bar set “dauntingly high”, “Woolf Works” was “always going to have its work cut out”.

But choreographer Wayne McGregor “vividly” captures how it feels to read Virginia Woolf’s writing, injecting the ballet with a “charged quality” that draws you in. The show had its first run at London’s Royal Opera House back in 2015, and since then “I can’t stop going back”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸